‘He died a hero’: Alabama man killed in Florida naval base shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WDHN/AP) — Social media posts have revealed the identity of one of the victims of the Pensacola shooting.

Joshua Kaleb Watson of Enterprise died after Saudi national Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani opened fire at Naval Air Station Pensacola, resulting in his own death along with three other people.

Civilian workers Roldan Agustin, 49, and Vincent Kapoi Jr., 30, were also killed in the attack.

Eight other people were hurt in the shooting.

Watson graduated from Enterprise High School in 2014 and was known for his involvement in the JROTC program, the National Honor Society and the French National Honor Society.

After graduation, he spent four years at the U.S. Naval Academy, where he competed as part of the Navy’s rifle team.

According to his family, Watson was shot multiple times but managed to escape, telling the first response team where Alshamrani was.

Watson was taken to a hospital but died of his injuries. The family says he died a hero, and friends ask for prayers during this time.

Agustin was born in Laoag City, Philippines, and moved to Hawaii when he was 2, according to his mother, Aida Agustin.

“He’s a good man,” she told The Associated Press through tears.

“I’m so sorry, anak ko, I’m still shaking,” she added Friday, using the phrase “my child” in Ilocano, a Filipino language.

Family members said Roldan Agustin served in the Navy and retired from the Army National Guard, then became a metals inspector at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.

In a statement, his brother said Agustin enjoyed working on cars with his friends and spending time with family.

“We will forever remember Roldan to be humble and honest, and a generous and patient man,” the statement said.

Tara Kapoi said her husband, Vincent, grew up in Waianae, a town on the west side of Oahu.

Pearl Harbor shooting victim Vincent Kapoi

“We don’t know what happened,” she said Thursday, asking for privacy.

A family statement described him as an “easy-going, fun-loving, ‘let’s do this’ man.”

His sister, Theona Kapoi, spoke to the media after her brother was killed.

“The loss of a son, uncle, friend, and brother — my brother Vincent — he will always be that easy-going, fun-loving, “let’s do this” man that will remain in our hearts,” she said.

Services were scheduled for Dec. 15.

He was a metals inspector apprentice, the Navy said.

College roommate Daniel Vu described Kapoi as a soft-spoken and hardworking “family guy” who woke up at 3 a.m. to work at the fishing docks to pay for tuition. Kapoi graduated from the University of San Francisco in 2011 and was proud of his Native Hawaiian and Filipino heritage, Vu told news website Honolulu Civil Beat.

“He was very giving, very generous and willing to sacrifice a lot,” Vu said.

FBI special agent Rachel Rojas said the investigation is still ongoing due to the size of the crime scene. They also have no motive yet.