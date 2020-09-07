Harris, Pence campaign in Wisconsin on Labor Day

MADISON, Wis. (NewsNation Now) — Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris are campaigning in Wisconsin Monday.

Harris will visit Milwaukee for her first traditional campaign stop since joining Joe Biden on the ticket, while Pence will speak in western La Crosse.

Pence’s event was up first. He spoke at Dairyland Power Cooperative Monday morning.

“I can’t think of a better place to be on an American holiday where we celebrate America’s tradition of hard work and the American dream,” Pence said. “For 79 years, you’ve been keeping the lights on here in Wisconsin. So to all the hardworking men and women of Dairyland Power and to every American worker across Wisconsin, Happy Labor Day.”

Prior to her campaign event, Harris gathered with Jacob Blake‘s father, two sisters and members of his legal team at a private airport in Milwaukee while Blake’s mother and attorney Ben Crump joined by phone. Blake also joined the conversation by phone. It’s unclear if Pence tried to meet with the Blake family.

Later Monday afternoon, Harris will speak with Black business owners and union members. The California senator will tour an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers facility and attend a roundtable to discuss plans to advance racial equity as part of the country’s economic recovery. NewsNation Now will stream the event live at 1:40 p.m. ET.

The Labor Day appearances come days after President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden were in Kenosha. Wisconsin is one of a few swing states that Trump won by less than a percentage point in 2016.

When Biden was in Kenosha he met with Blake’s family, but Trump did not.