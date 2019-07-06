Harlem woman turns 114, believed to be oldest living American

Alelia Murphy will celebrate her 114th birthday today in Harlem.

Born in 1905, Murphy is now the oldest living person in the entire country..

Loved ones and members of the Harlem community saluted her with a birthday bash fit for a queen.

Murphy arrived at her big birthday bash with laced gloved hands, a tiara and a sash over her finest dress.

She was born into a family of 12 children in North Carolina.

Murphy moved to Harlem because she wanted to be a part of the Harlem Renaissance in the 20s.

She lost her husband early. She’s been a widow since 1953.

Murphy raised her two kids on her own and became a respected member of the community.

“I’m here because you all don’t know how to live. I’m here to teach you all how to live and things to do,” Murphy said.

Relatives say remarkably Murphy has no ailments.

She is aware of the honor of being the oldest American.

On the menu at her birthday bash was gold cupcakes and a meal of southern comfort food – her favorite.