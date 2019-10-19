COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Happy Sweetest Day!

National Sweetest Day is observed today, on the third Saturday in October.

It’s the 100th anniversary of Sweetest Day, a day to share romantic deeds or expressions, and acts of charity and kindness.

“From its inception as Candy Day in 1916, this day reminds us that even small tokens improve the lives of those around us,” according to nationaltoday.com.

This year, Sweetest Day fell on Oct. 19, which is the most popular date in 2019 to get married.

