Happy National Waffle Day!

Don’t waffle on what to eat on Saturday.

Bust out the maple syrup and go get yourself some waffles on National Waffle Day!

Today marks the anniversary of the first U.S. patent for a waffle iron.

It was issued on Aug. 24, 1869, to a gentleman by the interesting name of Cornelius Swartwout.

There’s plenty of ways to celebrate.

You can make your own waffles at home, go out to a restaurant for chicken and waffles or really go to town and enter a waffle-eating contest.

You can post your waffle meals to the social media hashtag #NationalWaffleDay.

After you’ve had your fill, if you don’t want to wait a full year to celebrate all things waffles again — March 25th is International Waffle Day.