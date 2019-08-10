Happy National S’mores Day!

COLUMBUS (CNN) — With its balmy nights and chirping crickets, summer is the perfect time to gather around campfires.

And what campfire is complete without S’mores?

Today give you the perfect excuse to chow down “some more” of the gooey treat because Saturday is National S’mores Day!

All you need to get going is a marshmallow to roast over the fire, some chocolate to melt on it, and two graham crackers to squish it between.

If you want to get fancy, try adding peanut butter, banana slices, or any other ingredient that seems like it would work.

S’mores may seem like they’ve been part of American culture forever, but they date back less than a hundred years.

The first recorded recipe can be found in a 1927 Girl Scout Guide that calls the snack “some mores.”

Many people credit an entrepreneur named Alec Barnum for inventing S’mores a couple of years before that.

Since he never wrote down a recipe, and we can’t find proof he even existed, we’ll just let the Girl Scouts have it.