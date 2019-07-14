Happy National Mac-and-Cheese Day

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – Sunday is National Mac n’ Cheese Day!

Macaroni and cheese is one of those great dishes that can be almost anything you want.

It’s a favorite side dish but it can be dressed up and serve as the main course.

Some say the delicious dish has its roots in the casseroles that appeared at New England church suppers.

Another story says we have President Thomas Jefferson to thank for bringing the recipe back from Italy.

Wherever it came from, be sure to take the time to enjoy a succulent serving of creamy, dreamy macaroni and cheese!

For more on the dish’s history, click here.