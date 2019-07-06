Happy National Fried Chicken Day!

Barbecued chicken may be a summertime fan favorite, but this weekend you need to prepared your poultry with a little more grease.

Today is National Fried Chicken Day.

It is observed every year on July 6th.

According to NationalDayCalendar.com, the practice of deep-frying chicken in fat was imported to the U.S. by Scottish immigrants.

So in a way, it’s a very appropriate Independence week observance, celebrating one of the highlights of America’s rich cultural melting pot.

So whether it’s at home or at a restaurant, take a moment to enjoy National Fried Chicken day with a few pieces of golden deep-fried poultry goodness.