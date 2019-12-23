Happy Festivus: Tell us your top complaints from 2019

(WCMH/CNN) — Happy Festivus!

Monday marks the non-commercial holiday celebration of Festivus, made popular by an episode of Seinfeld.

The holiday’s tagline is ‘A Festivus for the rest of us.’

Instead of a Christmas tree, there’s an unadorned aluminum Festivus pole. The holiday starts with a dinner, followed by the ‘airing of grievances,’ in which family and friends tell each other how they disappointed them during the year.

Then, there are feats of strength, namely wrestling.

Festivus is not over until the head of the household is pinned.

If you don’t want to hold your own Festivus celebration, you could simply watch the Seinfeld episode titled, ‘The Strike.’

Festivus was created by Reader’s Digest Editor and author Daniel O’Keefe. He first celebrated it in 1966. His son, a writer for Seinfeld, wrote the episode that featured Festivus.

Comment in the Facebook post below with your complaints about everything that’s happened in 2019.