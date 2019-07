Prince William added another candle to his birthday cake on Friday.

The Duke of Cambridge turns 37 today.

He received a master of arts, which is the highest educational degree achieved by a member of the Royal Family.

The prince also served in the British Army as a lieutenant from 2006 through 2013.

During that time, he took part in more than 150 helicopter search and rescue operations.

He married Catherine Elizabeth Windsor in 2011.

They have three children together.