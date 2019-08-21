Happy Birthday Kenny Rogers, Usain Bolt

Today is Olympic athlete Usain Bolt’s 33rd birthday and Singer Kenny Rogers’ 81st birthday.
According to The Associated Press, Bolt and Rogers share a birthday with the following celebrities:
Actress Loretta Devine (“Boston Public”) is 70.
Singer Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Sabbath) is 67.
Actor-filmmaker-writer Melvin Van Peebles is 87.
TV personality Brody Jenner (“The Hills”) is 36.
Guitarist James Burton (with Elvis Presley) is 80.
Actor Clarence Williams the Third (“The Mod Squad”) is 80.
Singer Harold Reid of the Statler Brothers is 80.
Singer Jackie DeShannon is 78.
Actress Patty McCormack (“The Ropers”) is 74.
Singer Carl Giammarese of The Buckinghams is 72.
Newsman Harry Smith is 68.
Guitarist Nick Kane (The Mavericks) is 65.
Actress Cleo King (“Mike and Molly”) is 57.
Singer Serj Tankian (TAHN’-kee-an) of System Of A Down is 52.
Actress Carrie-Anne Moss (“The Matrix,” ”Chocolat”) is 49.
Musician Liam Howlett of Prodigy is 48.
Actress Alicia Witt (“Law and Order: Criminal Intent,” ”Cybill”) is 44.
Singer Kelis (kuh-LEES’) is 40.
Actor Diego Klattenhoff (“The Blacklist”) is 40.
Singer Melissa Schuman of Dream is 35.
Comedian Brooks Wheelan (“Saturday Night Live”) is 33.
Actor Cody Kasch (“Desperate Housewives”) is 32.
Country singer Kacey Musgraves is 31.
Actress Hayden Panettiere (PAN’-uh-tee-EHR’) (“Nashville,” ”Heroes”) is 30. Actor RJ Mitte (MIT’-ee) (“Breaking Bad”) is 27.
Actor Maxim Knight (“Falling Skies”) is 20.