Happy Birthday, Cookie Monster!

The lovable Sesame Street character took up residence on “Sesame Street” in 1969 but celebrates his birthday every Nov. 2.

His age is still a mystery.

NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 04: Sesame Street characters Ernie, Bert, Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby and Zoe attend the temporary street renaming to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Sesame Street Live on 31st Street & 8th Avenue on February 4, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Like Any “Sesame Street” resident, Cookie taught his young audience about the way the world works.

More than 30 years into his run, Cookie adopted some healthy habits, partially due to rising child obesity rates.

The big blue character even made a rap song about the virtues of eating a diet rich in fruits, veggies and meat.

Cookie Monster is known for hollering “Me Want Cookie,” but maybe today he will eat a birthday cake.