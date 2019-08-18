Happy 92nd birthday, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 30: Former president Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (AP) — Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter turns 92 today.

Carter has been married to former President Jimmy Carter for 73 years.

They were married on July 7, 1946.

It’s been quite a year for the Carters.

The former first lady reportedly broke her hip in April, three weeks before her husband.

President Carter, , who served as the 39th president of the United States, surpassed George H.W. Bush as the oldest living president in March.

He underwent surgery after he broke his hip in May. The former first lady was admitted to the hospital at that same time after feeling faint. She underwent tests and left the hospital, according to multiple media outlets.

President Carter was granted tenure at Emory University in June.

