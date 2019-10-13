Happy 244th Birthday, U.S. Navy!

(CNN) — The United States Navy is celebrating its 244th birthday on Sunday.

Founded on Oct. 13, 1775, the U.S. Navy describes itself as the “largest, most advanced, and most lethal fighting force the world has ever known.”

The U.S. Navy is the largest naval force in the world.

The branch says it has more than 330,000 active-duty personnel and an additional 100,000 on ready-reserve.

It’s fleet includes aircraft carriers, amphibious assault ships, cruisers, destroyers and submarines.

Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Mike Gilday said: “As we celebrate across the fleet, we renew our commitment to be ready; to remember those who forged our legacy, and to honor our families and loved ones who stand beside us.”

