Ham burglar caught on camera: woman hides 6-pound ham in her skirt

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (NBC Newschannel) — You never know what will be spotted on security cameras, but a grocery store owner in Oklahoma saw something he never expected.

He was trying to figure out what happened to missing inventory — it turns out the disappearing act is theft.

“It is magic, it is literally magic,” store owner Alex Kotlovenko says about an incident caught on his store’s security video.

Magic is all well and fun unless you are stealing to make stuff disappear. At first glance you just see three people looking at a cooler. But then a woman slips a 6-pound ham into her skirt and just walks away. No one the wiser as she leaves with the ham perfectly hidden.

Kotlovenko is still in disbelief, “It was a surprise moment more than anything. That you can walk out a store that is 1,000 square feet with 7 or 8 pounds of stuff in your skirt.”

But it doesn’t stop there. Kotlovenko says the woman already had several packages of bacon in her skirt. And after getting a good look at her face, he is pretty sure this isn’t her first time in the store.

“I feel like I have seen them specifically around because one of the cameras caught the front of the SUV,” added Kotlovenko.

To keep this kind of thing from happening again, Kotlovenko says he plans to ban baggy clothes.

Kotlovenko said, “It is almost the same concept as ‘no shirt, no shoes, no service.'”

But lawyer Casey Davis says Kotlovenko has to be careful. Refusing service strictly on clothing, and not by race, color, creed, or religion.

“As long as the denial of service is uniformly applied and not based on one of those prohibited categories or protected categories, then a business owner is within his rights to set certain standards,” according to Davis.

Davis added, “This is a known problem, ham burglars are not a protected class.”

The cameras provided a good look at the woman’s face, but no word on if police have opened an investigation into the theft.