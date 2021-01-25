Gymnastics instructor accused of placing camera in restroom

U.S. & World

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(WSMV/NBC News) Tennessee investigators have arrested a man in connection with a recording device found inside a changing room at Smith County Elite Cheerleading and Gymnastics, and say he may be responsible for a camera found at another gym as well.

Andrew Halford was charged with unlawful photographing and criminal attempt on Thursday. 

The sheriff’s department said Halford, an instructor at Smith County Elite Cheerleading and Gymnastics, confessed to putting a backpack with a GoPro camera in the bathroom on January 14. He told the business owner that he captured a video of the victims changing clothes.

Halford also worked as a coach a Premier Athletics in Franklin, where another camera was found inside a girls’ changing and restroom. It contained videos of 60 females, mostly minors. 

Franklin Police detectives believe the suspect had been intermittently staging the camera to capture video in the restroom since September.

Read more: http://bit.ly/3ptB5VW

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools