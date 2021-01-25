Gymnastics instructor accused of placing camera in restroom

(WSMV/NBC News) Tennessee investigators have arrested a man in connection with a recording device found inside a changing room at Smith County Elite Cheerleading and Gymnastics, and say he may be responsible for a camera found at another gym as well.

Andrew Halford was charged with unlawful photographing and criminal attempt on Thursday.

The sheriff’s department said Halford, an instructor at Smith County Elite Cheerleading and Gymnastics, confessed to putting a backpack with a GoPro camera in the bathroom on January 14. He told the business owner that he captured a video of the victims changing clothes.

Halford also worked as a coach a Premier Athletics in Franklin, where another camera was found inside a girls’ changing and restroom. It contained videos of 60 females, mostly minors.

Franklin Police detectives believe the suspect had been intermittently staging the camera to capture video in the restroom since September.

