Guns, handcuffs, masks, gloves: NYPD preps for coronavirus

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s largest police department is stockpiling masks and gloves, dusting off old emergency plans and taking to social media to dispel rumors, such as one that New York City will essentially be locked down because of the coronavirus. Spokesman Richard Esposito said Friday that the department has already given out 67,550 pairs of gloves and 26,440 masks to officers, along with disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer. About 500,000 additional masks are in storage, with more on the way, Esposito said. He was pushing back against gripes from the city’s largest police union that they weren’t being given enough protective equipment.