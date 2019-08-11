Guns, God and Liberty rally held in Oregon

EUGENE, Oregon (CNN) — The God, Guns and Liberty group held a pro-gun rally Saturday, one week to the day 22 people were shot and killed in a mass shooting in El Paso.

Tony, a supporter of the group, showed up to the rally early with two other supporters.

He said he’s proud to come out and stand up for the Second Amendment.

“We’re just making sure everybody knows you have a Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms period! End of discussion,” he said. “When these people that are out here protesting, when they’re being hurt, robbed, raped, murdered, they call somebody with a gun to come and protect them. So, this is ridiculous.”

Tony wanted to make the group’s intention clear for the rally and to all other sides of it.

“We’re not here to cause fights, arguments, break windows, throw bricks, call people names,” he said. “We’re just here for our Second Amendment protections.”

The rally was rich, full of culture and music, as some spoke out in opposition of each other.

Patrick Kavaney said he thinks it’s bad timing for people to be holding a gun rights rally.

“I think it’s provocative for people to show up a week after El Paso loaded with heat,” Kavaney said. “So, I’m here in solidarity with all my brothers and sisters to say that’s not OK.”

No matter what political side people were for at the rally, it was free speech for all at the Wayne Morse Free Speech Plaza.

Eugene Police said the rally ended peacefully with only one arrest made.