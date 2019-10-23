Gun holster recalled due to potential firing hazard

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCMH) — A gun holster manufacturer has recalled one of its products, stating the holster could accidentally flip the safety switch.

Federal Cartridge issued a recall notice for the Blackhawk T-Series L2C gun holster Tuesday.

The notice reads:

“The holster design can change the position of the safety switch on the firearm without the user knowing it. When this occurs, if the trigger is pulled, the gun could fire unexpectedly, posing an injury hazard to the user and bystander.

No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The holster was sold at Bass Pro Shops and other sporting goods stores nationwide and online at www.blackhawk.com from June 2019 through August 2019 for about $65. About 3,100 holsters have been sold.

Customers can contact the manufacturer on its website for a full refund.