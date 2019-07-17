Guest judge round, and more Golden Buzzers, on America’s Got Talent

The Judge’s Cuts round of America’s Got Talent started Tuesday night, and guest judge Brad Paisley didn’t waste any time in sending one act through to the live round.

Sophie Pecora, a 15-year-old singer/songwriter, performed her original song “Misfits” on Tuesday’s show.

“There have been times in my life where I wish I wasn’t so quiet,” Pecora said. “I wish that I was more outgoing.”

After receiving four yeses during the first round of the competition, her parents said Pecora went home and wrote five new songs within a week.

“It was like validation for her to express herself,” said Pecora’s mother.

“I just love writing songs. It’s really special to me because they’re like my words… well, I didn’t make the words, but I put the words together,” Pecora said.

After her performance Tuesday, Paisley told Pecora that he understood where her art was coming from.

“I think I know you from that one song,” he said. “That’s incredible, to stand up there with just a guitar, that takes incredible cohones.”

Paisley then pressed the Golden Buzzer, sending Pecora on to the live round.

During this round of the competition, weekly guest judges get the opportunity to send one act through to the live round via the Golden Buzzer. The show’s regular judges (Howie Mandel, Julianne Hough, Simon Cowell, and Gabrielle Union) and host Terry Crews each used their golden buzzer during the opening round of the competition.

The five initial golden buzzer recipients are Luke Islam, the Detroit Youth Concert Choir and Performing Arts Company, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, Kodi Lee and Joseph Allen.

Over the next three weeks, NBA legend Dwayne Wade, Jay Leno, and actress Ellie Kemper will serve as guest judges.