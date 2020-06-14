Ground beef recalled for possible E. coli contamination

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCMH) — A New Jersey company is recalling nearly 43,000 pounds of ground beef sold at stores like Walmart are being recalled for possible E. coli contamination.

Lakeside Refrigerated Services, located in Swedesboro, N.J., said the 42,922 pounds of raw ground beef items were produced on June 1.

The products are sold under the brands Marketside Butcher Organic Grass-Fed Ground Beef and Thomas Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef. The Marketside Butcher brand is normally sold at Walmart stores nationwide.

The following products are subject to recall:

1-lb. vacuum packages containing “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P-53298-82.

1-lb. vacuum packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES” and a use or freeze by date of June 27, 2020 and lot code P-53934-28.

3-lb. vacuum packages containing three 1 lb. pieces of “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN / 7% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53929-70.

1-lb. tray packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 85% LEAN / 15% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53944-10.

4-lb. tray packages containing 10 ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 80% LEAN / 20% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53937-45.

1-lb. vacuum packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 85% LEAN / 15% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/27/20 and lot code P53935-25.

1-lb. vacuum packages containing “VALUE PACK FRESH GROUND BEEF 76% LEAN / 24% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53930-18.

The recalled beef packages include the establishment number EST. 46841 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of people getting ill due to the beef.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.