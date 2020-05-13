Grocery store prices post highest jump in 46 years

U.S. & World

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Hotline covid category

Call 1-833-4-ODH to get answers to your coronavirus questions

(CNN) — Certain types of food aren’t just harder to find at grocery stores, but they cost more as well. Prices surged last month, and the increases are unprecedented.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the prices of staples like eggs, meat and cereals recorded their highest increases in 46 years. Eggs saw the biggest hike, up 16 percent.

But all six of the major grocery store food categories — Cereals and bakery products; meats, poultry, fish, and eggs; dairy and related products; fruits and vegetables; nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials and other food at home – are up at least 1.5 percent.

Grocery stores seem to be alone in price increases as most industries saw declines in April.

Coronavirus in Ohio resources:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools