1  of  4
Closings and Delays
Gallia County Guernsey County Perry County Vinton County

Grocery Store Brawl Caught On Camera

U.S. & World

by: NBC staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WSMV/NBC News)  An all-out food fight at a Nashville, Tennessee grocery store was caught on camera Monday.

Amanda Cook was waiting in the check out line when the brawl began and a jug of juice flew past her.

 “Once the juice started flying, I was like, “Oh this is good!” Cook says.

Cook says the fight began after a 15-year-old girl appeared to believe a cashier was talking about her. She left, then came back into the store with another woman.

“It escalated really quickly,” Cook says.  

Read more at WSMV.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools