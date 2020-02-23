Greyhound stops warrantless border patrol searches

(CNN) — Greyhound announced Friday that it will not allow customs and border protection agents to search its buses without warrants.

In a statement, Greyhound said it will provide its drivers and employees with new training to follow its policy change.

It states that buses will display a special sticker making its position against CBP clear.

The company says its main goal and concern is the safety of its passengers and believes this new policy will help improve the travel experience for all its customers.