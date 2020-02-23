Greyhound stops warrantless border patrol searches

U.S. & World

by: CNN News

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Greyhound announced Friday that it will not allow customs and border protection agents to search its buses without warrants.

In a statement, Greyhound said it will provide its drivers and employees with new training to follow its policy change.

It states that buses will display a special sticker making its position against CBP clear.

The company says its main goal and concern is the safety of its passengers and believes this new policy will help improve the travel experience for all its customers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools