Greyhound passenger says driver using phone before crash

MT. VERNON, Ky. (AP) — A passenger on a Greyhound bus that collided with a truck took a photo of the driver using the phone shortly before the crash.

WKYT-TV reports the passenger’s family shared the photo with the station and also with Kentucky State Police.

Officers tell the station that inspecting the bus driver’s phone records is standard procedure.

The bus was traveling from Atlanta to Cincinnati when it crashed Thursday afternoon in Rockcastle County. Investigators say the bus left its lane and collided with a flatbed truck. Seventeen people were injured.

Taylor McClain who was sitting on the right-hand side of the bus, says he saw the driver on the phone. He says, “You’re putting everybody’s lives in danger.”

Greyhound says it has a zero-tolerance policy for using a phone while driving.

