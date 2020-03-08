Green plastic Army women toys almost ready for duty

(CNN) — Remember those plastic, green soldiers you might have played with as a child?

They were probably all male.

BMC Toys will change that this holiday season.

The toys will come in 15 poses like bazooka operator and captain.

BMC is taking orders for them now, planning to ship the first sets in October.

The figures are the result of the Plastic Army Women Project.

BMC owner Jeff Imel said a six-year-old girl named Vivian asked him to “make Army girls that look like women.”

it melted his heart like plastic in a mold, and other hearts too.

A Kickstarter campaign paid for the design work.

Now, the toys will be ready soon for playtime with kids like Vivian.

