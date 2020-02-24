Grand Teton goat shoot suspended after stern governor letter

FILE – In this July 15, 2016, file photo, a mountain goat leads its kid across the Mount Evans Scenic Byway just below the summit near Idaho Springs, Colo. Wyoming wildlife managers are criticizing plans by Grand Teton National Park to shoot nonnative mountain goats by helicopter. The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, approved a resolution opposing the plans, favoring the use of volunteers to hunt the goats on the ground. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Grand Teton National Park officials have suspended efforts to shoot mountain goats from a helicopter after Wyoming’s governor criticized the program and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt intervened.

Park spokeswoman Denise Germann says Friday’s operation was effective but doesn’t know how many goats were killed.

Grand Teton officials want to eradicate about 100 nonnative mountain goats to help about 100 native bighorn sheep.

They say the goats compete with sheep for food and habitat and can spread diseases.

Gov. Mark Gordon called the helicopter shooting a “farce.” That prompted Bernhardt to tell park officials to suspend the effort.