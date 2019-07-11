Graduating students offer silent ovation while classmate with autism receives diploma

Hamlet, New York (NBC News) — An unconventional graduation ceremony in New York made student’s dreams come true.

Jack Higgins and his family wanted to share in this milestone. But, Higging has a severe form of autism and loud noises can overwhelm him.

The principal of the school asked that everyone stay quiet so that he could walk across the stage to get his diploma. At first, Higgins was nervous and he held his fingers in his ears.

With the help of his brothers, he slowly walked across the stage.

Everyone at the ceremony kept quiet and very quietly clapped and haved at him rather than cheer.

His classmates gave him a quiet standing ovation.

The principal of the school said he believes people have kind, compassionate souls and just want to help. He said this was one of those moments where everyone got to shine.