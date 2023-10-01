With less than three hours before a government shutdown would start, the Senate passed a stopgap funding measure first approved by the House, with more Democratic support than Republican.

President Biden signed it into law shortly before the midnight deadline.

The bill keeps the government funded until Nov. 17. It keeps the FAA funded through year’s end.

The “clean” continuing resolution notably lacks any funding for Ukraine, spending cuts or border policy changes.

Follow along with live updates below.