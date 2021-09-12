Gov. Edwards wishes America’s oldest living World War II veteran and Louisianan a Happy 112th Birthday

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOUISIANA (KTVE/KARD)— Today, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards posted to his Facebook page a photo of himself and another gentleman. According to the caption of the photo, that gentleman standing with him is Mr. Lawrence Brooks; America’s oldest living World War II veteran and a Louisianan.

Happy 112th birthday to Mr. Lawrence Brooks, America’s oldest living World War II veteran and a proud Louisianan. Mr. Brooks, the entire state of Louisiana thanks you for your service and we all wish you a joyous birthday.

Governor John Bel Edwards

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Liz McGriffin: Return of summerlike warmth

One injured in shooting near OSU

Colleen's September 11th special, Friday, September 10 2021

WATCH: "The Heroes of 9/11" Ohio State University Marching Band halftime show

TBDBITL plays National Anthem, B2 flyover at Ohio Stadium on 9-11 20th anniversary

More Local News