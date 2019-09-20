Google marks 25 years of ‘Friends’ with Easter eggs

(CNN) — Google is joining in on the celebration of “Friends” 25th anniversary with some Easter eggs.

If you search the name of each of the six main characters, you’ll see an interactive icon.

Ross Geller’s bio includes a tiny couch. When you click it you’ll hear “pivot” over and over.

Chandler Bing’s profile includes his favorite recliner. Click it and out pops a chick and a duck.

Joey Tribbiani covers your screen with food that quickly gathers up because “Joey doesn’t share food!”

Monica Geller includes a sudsy bucket and sponge which actually clean up the page.

A search for Phoebe Buffay includes a guitar and a round of the “Smelly Cat” song.

And finally, Rachel Green includes details about her famous haircut.

If you don’t get any of the references above, Google has created a “Friends” glossary to explain.

Or you can just binge-watch “Friends” on Netflix like the rest of the world is doing.