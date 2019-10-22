Good Samaritan sets out to find missing man struggling with addiction… and succeeds

LAS VEGAS (CNN) — A man in Nevada has endeared himself forever to the family of another man struggling with addiction.

Cody Bishop’s mother hadn’t spoken to her son for weeks. She was concerned and took to Facebook with her story.

One of the many people who saw the viral post was Taylor Powell, who was backpacking across the nation to raise awareness about homelessness.

Powell made it his mission to find Cody, and he succeeded.

“Kind of a miracle that I got him at all,” Powell said. “Let alone in three days.”

It wasn’t easy.

Powell searched tunnels and spent the small amount of cash he had on tips trying to find Cody.

It was in Winchester Park where Powell finally got his lead.

He found a man that looked just like Cody here, and while that man wasn’t Cody, he said he missed the real Cody just two minutes ago on his bicycle.

“I got back in the vehicle and took off,” Powell said. “Well I saw him go in the opposite direction, so I didn’t really realize what I did. I jumped out of her car while it was moving, ran across a busy intersection, and ran him down on foot.”

“I just got in town, and everyone is like, ‘Oh!,'” Cody Bishop said.

Then the moment Cody Bishop’s friends, family, and the internet was waiting for.

Cody was found.

“I can’t thank them enough,” said Jennifer Bishop, Cody’s mother. “There’s nothing I could do to ever repay them.”

She said her son is doing well in rehab, adding he wants to help others struggling with drug addiction once he’s out.

Powell said if there’s any lesson to learn from his story, it’s that there are other “Codys” out on the street who also need our love and compassion.

“I just want to make sure everyone is aware — these are people,” he said. “These are sons, daughters, mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers, and they have family out there that love them.”

Jennifer Bishop now considers Powell part of the family and said she always will.