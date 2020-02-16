Good samaritan at Missouri crash that killed four wonders if she did enough

LAKE ST. LOUIS, Missouri (CNN) — A crash killed four people on a Missouri interstate Friday morning.

Authorities said the driver of a Ford F-250 lost control and crossed the median into oncoming traffic, hitting a minivan head-on, killing Carrie McCaw, her daughter, Kacey McCaw, Lesley Prather, and her daughter Rhyan Prather.

Now, a woman who was one of the first people on the scene to help speaks out.

“As a mom, as a parent, as a human being, it was horrific,” said Stephanie Huttegger. “It was horrible.”

Huttegger was the first person to run over to help, pulling up seconds after the deadly crash on I-64.

“Jumped over the guardrail, jumped across the highway,” she said of her first moments on the scene. “I don’t even know if cars were coming. I just went.”

Huttegger told her 12-year-old daughter Savannah to call 911.

“Checked the first car,” she said. “It was two elderly people. Thumbs up is what they gave me.”

Huttegger ran over to the truck driver, now identified as Elijah Henderson.

“I was like, ‘Are you okay?’ He’s like, ‘I can breathe but my legs are broke.'”

When she made her way to the mangled minivan, she said her heart stopped.

“Seen the two people,” Huttegger said. “Knew immediately.”

She and another woman, an off-duty paramedic who also stopped to help, spotted two teen girls in the back.

“We just grabbed her, went over right to the grass, started CPR,” Huttegger said.

A man joined and they switched off doing chest compressions for about 12 minutes until paramedics took over.

“We’re like, ‘Just hang in there, honey,'” Huttegger said. “‘Hang in there.’ At that point, there’s nothing else we can do. Like, we’re trying, but just stay with us.”

They shattered the van’s window, trying to get the other teen, but couldn’t get her.

Both teen girls died.

“Did I do enough?” Huttegger asked. “Did God put me there for a reason? Had to have. Had to have. There’s no other explanation for it.”

She admits she cried for most of the afternoon.

“Something I can’t explain to anybody,” she said. “You have to witness it.”

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and St. Charles County Prosecutor’s Office consider the crash a criminal investigation.

No charges have been filed.