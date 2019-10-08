Breaking News
Girl denied school picture because of hair
JACKSON, MI (WILX)  A Jackson, Michigan School is defending its decision to block an eight-year-old girl from getting her picture taken because of her hair.

The principal of Paragon Charter Academy says her red extensions violated school policy.

Marian Scott, 8, said she cried and felt singled out when she wasn’t allowed to have her school photo taken.

Now her father is trying to get answers through his own tears.

“All of this is uncalled for, they didn’t even call us,” says Doug Scott. “Marian didn’t leave the house, go on the street and get this done on her own, no – she’s 8 years old, we did this ourselves in our own home and there’s no way I felt like this would happen.”

