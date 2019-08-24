Giant shopping cart takes to the streets in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (CNN) — Here’s something you don’t see every day: a giant, motorized grocery shopping cart was spotted on the streets of Des Moines, Iowa this week.

It’s called the Shopper Chopper.

Cal VanSant, from Pennsylvania, built the cart with his son-in-law. He travels the country with it.

The Shopper Chopper is 10-feet tall, 13-feet long, and holds 165 bags of groceries.

This week, a grocery store chain hired VanSant and the chopper to promote a new store in Des Moines.

He also delivered groceries to a food bank and shelter.

And VanSant said he loves the reaction he gets while cruising around.

“Just seeing people turn and that kind of weird look you get,” he said. “And their jaws drop or they’ll pull out their phone. It’s so much fun, especially little kids. It never gets old.”

The Shopper Chopper is made out of three different types of vehicles. He said it has a Ford Crown Victoria front end, Chevy Caprice drive train in the middle, and a Dodge Van in the rear.

The Shopper Chopper is reportedly the only street legal, V-8-powered shopping cart in the United States.