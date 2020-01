ORLANDO, Florida (CNN) — A giant poop has dropped on Lake Eola in Orlando.

A 30-foot tall inflatable emoji will be at the lake all weekend as part of a visit by Poo-Pourri, a toilet spray company.

The company will be giving away free samples inside the inflatable structure.

Video of the area Friday showed a line of people waiting to go inside.

Anyone who wishes to visit inside the structure must be over 18.