Giant Panda Bei Bei celebrates 4th birthday at the Smithsonian National Zoo

WASHINGTON DC (CNN Newsource) –Washington DC’s Bei Bei is celebrating a birthday!
The giant panda turned four years old on Thursday.
The Smithsonian National Zoo celebrated his big day with a panda-friendly frozen cake.
The cake was made from Bei Bei’s favorite foods, including: diluted apple and grape juice, leaf-eater biscuits, cooked sweet potatoes and sugar cane.
Sadly, this is Bei Bei’s last birthday at the zoo.
He was born there but will move to China as stipulated in the zoo’s breeding agreement.