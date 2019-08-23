Giant 26-pound cat up for adoption at Philadelphia shelter

Here’s something you don’t see every day. A cat weighing approximately 26-pounds is looking for a home — preferably one with enough room to house the hunk of love.

“BeeJay” or “Mister B” is a domestic short-hair tabby cat. The cat’s unusual size makes him roughly three times as big as a “normal-sized” house cat.

The Morris Animal Refuge in Philadelphia posted a photo on Thursday announcing he’s looking for a home.

OMG, big boi Mr. B is a CHONK. He’s a chonk of a chonk. He redefines the term. Can you guess how much he weighs? More importantly, can you give him a home? Adopt this jumbo-sized package of fluff & love: https://t.co/v8aB6PzBbL. Please RT to help this sad-eyed guy find happiness! pic.twitter.com/tquRuvRaws — Morris Animal Refuge (@MorrisAnimal) August 22, 2019

So, for anyone in need of a new companion, here’s one that will surely be more than enough!