Get your tissues: ‘This Is Us’ returns tonight on NBC4

(NBC Newschannel) — “This is Us” returns for its winter premiere tonight!

The fall finale left several plot lines dangling, including a big one with new parents Kate and Toby. When last we saw Kate and Toby storm clouds were gathering.

Things got worse when Kate accidentally found a text from one of Toby’s female CrossFit pals. So, now what? Chrissy Metz, who plays Kate, explains, “Well, now, we’re going to find out what’s really going on.”

That story’s added baby Jack into the mix. He is usually played by Wells Barnes, and occasionally his twin Poppy, even though they’re playing a child who’s blind, the twins who play baby Jack are not blind. And even as young as they are, “This Is Us” is not their first acting job!

THIS IS US — “So Long, Marianne” Episode 409 — Pictured: (l-r) Chrissy Metz as Kate, Chris Sullivan as Toby, “Baby Jack” — (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

Also, front and center among the story lines — the diagnosis of Rebecca’s memory issues. It’s something only Randall’s aware of among the siblings and Rebecca’s insistent on him keeping the news from Kevin and Kate. But ultimately, that’s going to take a toll on their relationships.

‘This is us’ airs tonight at 9 p.m. eastern followed by the winter premiere of “New Amsterdam”, which NBC announced over the weekend has been renewed for 3 seasons.