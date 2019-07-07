Get paid $100 to catch invasive black carp

Invasive black carp are getting close to Indiana waters and you could be eligible for $100 if you capture one.

Black carp feed on mollusks and pose a serious threat to Indiana’s mussel populations, Indiana Department of Natural Resources said. Many of the mussel species native to Indiana are already listed as species of special concern or endangered due to pollution and changes in river habitat.

Although it is possible to catch black carp on traditional baits, bowfishing anglers are more likely to encounter them, IDNR said. Black carp look very similar to grass carp.

See the identification sheet here to help tell the difference.

IDNR said if you capture a suspected black carp, follow this procedure:

Keep the fish and make note of its location.

Cool the fish on ice once you have killed it.

Call the DNR at 866-663-9684 to report the fish.

You may be eligible for a $100 bounty per black carp carcass, funded through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, IDNR said.