Get a free Slurpee at 7-Eleven on 7/11 and 7/12

This Nov. 10, 2010 photo shows Slurpees at a 7-11 in Concord, N.H. No word yet on whether the nation’s most powerful elected officials will actually be sipping Goji Berry Cherry Slurpees when discussing tax cuts on Nov. 18. But the Slurpee sellers at 7-11 are giddily taking advantage of the golden marketing opportunity with a “Slurpee Unity Tour” now zigzagging across the country to Washington. (AP Photo/Larry Crow)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – 7-Eleven is celebrating its birthday by giving everyone the sugar rush they just might need.

The convenience store chain is giving away about 9 million free Slurpees on Thursday, July 11, otherwise known as 7-Eleven Day.

Beginning 11 a.m., through 7 p.m., customers drop into 7-Eleven and pick up a free small Slurpee.

The chain is also delivering free Slurpees to your door on July 12 through the 7NOW app.

If you’re hungry, you can pair your Slurpee with a Big Bite hot dog for $1. Customers can also buy Novelty Slurpee drinking accessories include a Twist & Slurp Bottle for $3.99 and Super Flexy Straws for $1.99.

Reward members who scan their app, card or enter their phone number will receive another Free Slurpee drink, which they must redeem in the next 30 days.

“Free Slurpee day may be the most anticipated day of the year for millions of 7‑Eleven customers and new customers alike,” Raj Kapoor, the chain’s senior vice president for fresh food and proprietary beverages, said in a statement. “7‑Eleven Day is a celebration, not only of our birthday, but more importantly, of our customers. I encourage everyone to look around the store, grab an old favorite like a Big Bite hot dog to enjoy with their free Slurpee drink or maybe try something they haven’t. We have lots of delicious new choices in stores.”