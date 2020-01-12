Georgia death row inmate requests firing squad execution

Breaking News
(CNN) — A death row inmate in Georgia is asking to be executed by firing squad.

Michael Wade Nance said he prefers that over lethal injection because injection would cause him “excruciating pain” due to a vein problem.

His attorney filed a complaint arguing Nance’s veins are hard to see and too narrow.

The complaint sates that execution by firing squad is “swift and virtually painless,” making it a better option.

Nance was convicted in the 1993 murder of a man after robbing a bank.

He was sentenced to death in 2002.

Nance’s appeals are in their final stages. He must submit filings to the U.S. Supreme Court by Feb. 12.

