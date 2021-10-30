(NEXSTAR) — Due to the gender pay gap, women across the United States effectively stopped getting paid on Oct. 29, according to data collected by Business.org.

The data showed that women make an average of 18% less than their male counterparts; however, in many states, the gap is anywhere from 20 to 30%. Wyoming has the greatest pay gap with women making 35% less than men, meaning women in the state essentially stopped getting paid Aug. 26.

Women don’t have a higher average salary than men in a single US state. The state with the lowest pay gap is Vermont at 9%, but women in the state will still basically work an entire month for free compared to the salaries of men doing the same job.

See the chart below to see what the Stop Pay Date is in your state:

State-by-state analysis of the gender pay gap

RankStateAverage female salaryAverage male salary% less than females earn compared to malesStop pay date
1Vermont$46,616$51,2129%November 30th
2Hawaii$46,524$52,03311%November 22nd
3Maryland$56,545$63,27211%November 22nd
4California$50,220$57,01612%November 18th
5Nevada$40,775$46,70613%November 15th
6New York$51,927$60,68614%November 10th
7North Carolina$40,640$47,52414%November 10th
8Rhode Island$48,556$57,27815%November 8th
9Alaska$50,832$60,14715%November 8th
10Connecticut$55,636$66,47716%November 3rd
11Arizona$41,496$49,77317%November 1st
12Delaware$46,907$56,35017%November 1st
13District of Columbia$72,750$87,60317%November 1st
14Florida$37,458$45,13617%November 1st
15New Hampshire$49,291$60,40618%October 27th
16Minnesota$49,242$60,44119%October 22nd
17Massachusetts$57,289$70,48319%October 22nd
18Wisconsin$42,360$52,30519%October 22nd
19Georgia$40,481$50,34620%October 20th
20Tennessee$38,284$47,62620%October 20th
21New Jersey$53,810$67,00720%October 20th
22Oregon$44,634$55,65420%October 20th
23Missouri$40,496$50,55820%October 20th
24Maine$40,873$51,02920%October 20th
25Nebraska$41,148$51,41220%October 20th
26Colorado$48,258$60,33420%October 20th
27Virginia$48,209$60,28520%October 20th
28Kentucky$38,763$48,54520%October 20th
29Kansas$40,848$51,29120%October 20th
30Texas$40,670$51,12520%October 20th
31Arkansas$35,467$44,63121%October 15th
32Pennsylvania$43,791$55,22121%October 15th
33Ohio$41,184$52,03921%October 15th
34Washington$50,612$63,98821%October 15th
35Illinois$45,967$58,57922%October 13th
36Iowa$40,681$52,07022%October 13th
37Michigan$41,475$53,15022%October 13th
38New Mexico$36,659$46,98222%October 13th
39Montana$38,752$49,77822%October 13th
40South Carolina$37,584$48,54123%October 8th
41Mississippi$33,140$43,02423%October 8th
42West Virginia$35,748$46,94624%October 8th
43North Dakota$41,718$54,89924%October 8th
44Indiana$38,913$51,32224%October 8th
45Idaho$36,761$48,86125%October 1st
46South Dakota$37,765$50,19625%October 1st
47Alabama$37,161$50,01826%September 28th
48Oklahoma$36,494$49,72127%September 24th
49Louisiana$37,075$51,73328%September 21st
50Utah$39,784$57,11730%September 16th
51Wyoming$37,302$57,33935%August 26th
States are ranked based on the percentage difference between women’s and men’s earnings for full-time, year-round workers.
Business.org used the stop-pay methodology, where stop-pay dates are based on the day of the year women start working for free based on the gender pay gap in that state. These dates are based on a working calendar that omits weekends. This calendar does not take holidays into account.