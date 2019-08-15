Gay penguin couple adopts egg at Berlin zoo

A gay penguin couple at a German zoo may be on the verge of becoming parents.

After fruitless attempts to hatch stones and fish, Zoo Berlin officials announced that the two male king penguins, Skipper and Ping, have eagerly adopted an egg.

If all goes well, it will be the pairs first chick.

A zoo spokesman says the couple arrived from a zoo in Hamburg in April and their bond was immediately apparent.

The egg belongs to a female king penguin at the zoo.

Because she never hatched her previous eggs, the staff gave it to Skipper and Ping.

The couple, who had taken turns nursing rocks and bits of food between their feet and trying to hatch them, were more than willing to oblige, according to CNN.

It isn’t known yet if the egg is fertilized and incubation takes roughly 55 days.

Other Notable Gay Penguins

In June, the ZSL London Zoo celebrated longtime lovers Ronnie and Reggie with a banner that read: “Some penguins are gay. Get over it.” The two Humboldt penguins hatched an abandoned egg in 2015, according to CNN.

Keepers at Sydney’s Sea Life Aquarium in Australia welcomed a baby gentoo penguin, Sphengic, lovingly named for her adoptive dads, Sphen and Magic, according to CNN.

Perhaps most famous, male chinstrap penguins Silo and Roy found love at the Central Park Zoo in 1998 and hatched and raised a chick named Tango. Their family inspired an award-winning children’s book, according to CNN.

Their love soured in 2005 when Silo left Roy for a female named Scrappy. Roy ended his tenure at the zoo alone before transferring to another facility, according to CNN.

