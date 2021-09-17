Gabby Petito disappearance not related to Utah couple’s murder, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities say there is no connection between the disappearance of 22-year-old North Port woman Gabby Petito and a double homicide that happened at a campground in Utah last month.

“It has been determined that the Gabby Petito missing person case is not related to the double-homicide case involving Crystal Turner and Kylen Schulte,” the Office of the Grand County Sheriff said Friday in a brief statement.

Petito was officially reported missing on Sept. 11, but her last known contact with family members was at the end of August when she was on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie, who has since returned home to North Port by himself.

Petito and Laundrie spent time in Moab, Utah around Aug. 12 and were pulled over by police near Arches National Park after a witness reported an argument between them. After an investigation, no charges were filed and the police recommended the couple spend the night apart.

According to police, 24-year-old Schulte and 38-year-old Turner were last seen on Aug. 13, leaving a bar in Moab, where they both lived and worked. They were found shot to death in the South Mesa area of the La Sal Mountains near Moab on Aug. 18.

Police had previously said they were “not ruling out” a potential link.