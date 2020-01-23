“Furry” bystanders stop assault

SAN JOSE, Calif. (NBC News) — A group of people dressed in animal costumes jumped in to help a victim of a domestic violence attack.

Police say 22-year-old Demetri Hardnett was punching a woman inside a car Friday night.

That’s when a group of so-called “furries,” leaving the annual FurCon Convention in San Jose, heard the woman screaming and spotted what was happening.

Cell phone video captured the moments after the group pulled him out of the car and pinned him to the ground.

The courageous act was the talk of FurCon, which is a convention where people gather to express themselves creatively with furry suits.

Hardnett was eventually arrested and charged with domestic violence.

  • BERLIN, GERMANY – AUGUST 21: Furry enthusiasts attend the Eurofurence 2015 conference on August 21, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. Furry fandom, a term used in zines as early as 1983 and also known as furrydom, furridom, fur fandom or furdom, refers to a subculture whose followers express an interest in anthropomorphic, or half-human, half-animal, creatures in literature, cartoons, pop culture, or other artistic contexts. Many but not all of the followers of the movement wear furry animal costumes. The earliest citation of anthropomorphic literature regularly cited by furry fans is Aesop’s Fables, dating to around 500 BC. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)
