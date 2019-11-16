LIVE: Funeral held Saturday for Clark Atlanta student allegedly strangled by roommate’s beau

ATLANTA (AP) — Court documents say the Clark Atlanta University student reported missing and later found dead was strangled, placed in a plastic bin and dumped at a park.

Fulton County court documents say 21-year-old Alexis Crawford and her roommate, Jordyn Jones, fought inside their apartment after buying alcohol and Jones’ boyfriend, Barron Brantley, got involved. It’s unclear what led to the altercation.

Atlanta police say Brantley strangled Crawford, then the couple put her body into a plastic bin and left her at Exchange Park in Decatur.

Documents says Jones denied knowing where Crawford was, but Brantley later admitted to killing Crawford.

Both were charged with malice murder. It’s unclear if either has an attorney.

Crawford’s funeral is planned for noon Saturday in Athens, Georgia.

