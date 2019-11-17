Fundraisers set up for teens killed in California school shooting

(CNN) — Fundraisers have been set up for the families of the teenagers who were killed in the Southern California high school shooting.

Gracie Anne Muehlberger, 15, and Dominic Blackwell, 14, were killed on on Thursday at Saugus High School in the Los Angeles suburb of Santa Clarita after 16-year-old student Nathaniel Tennosuke Berhow pulled a gun from his backpack and opened fire.

Two girls, ages 14 and 15, were shot in the torso and should be released from the hospital over the weekend, doctors said Friday. A 14-year-old boy was treated and released.

Berhow died Friday afternoon from a self-inflicted gunshot wound sustained after he shot the others the previous morning.

GoFundMe fundraisers have been set up for both Gracie and Dominic. Fundraisers were also held Friday night in Southern California for the victims of the shooting.

“This world lost a bright, shining light… personified by a goofy laugh, cheesy smile, and a huge, caring heart He was taken from his family and friends in the most senseless of ways. His three brothers will miss their big brother greatly, and his parents’ dreams for him will never be realized,” said a post on Dominic’s GoFundMe page.

Click here to donate to Dominic Blackwell’s GoFundMe.

The GoFundMe says it was set up by Pam Hall and Gene Hall, Dominic’s grandpa.

“Every bit of these donations will go in to Dominic’s personal bank account that was set up for him before this tragedy by his parents, Frank & Nancy,” according to Dominic’s GoFundMe.

Dominic was a member of the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps.

“I’ve known him since I was five,” student Joshua Mourthi told KABC-TV. “So, he used to be my neighbor. He could make anyone smile. You could be having the worst day and he’d walk up and say, ‘Hey, how’s your day going?’ and you’d immediately start smiling.”

Gracie’s GoFundMe was set up by her parents with the mission “to find a way to memorialize our baby girl.”

This undated photo provided by the Muehlberger family shows Gracie Anne Muehlberger, 15. She is one of two students who died when Nathaniel Tennosuke Berhow opened fire at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Berhow, 16, planned the attack at the Southern California high school, but investigators were so far unable to find out why he brought a gun to campus and opened fire, authorities said Friday. (Muehlberger family via AP)

Click here to donate to Gracie Anne Muehlberger’s GoFundMe.

Bryan and Cindy Muehlberger said they shared the news of their daughter’s death with “unexplainable brokenness.”

They described her as their “Cinderella, the daughter we always dreamed to have,” and said her two brothers were heartbroken.

“Our vivacious, funny, loyal, light of our lives, Cinderella, the daughter we always dreamed to have, fiercely strong and lover of all things fashionable – was our best friend. She is going to be missed more than words will ever be able to express,” the Muehlberger said

“We deeply appreciate the outpouring of love and support from family, friends, colleagues, our church and the whole Santa Clarita and national communities. We are grieving and navigating this pain moment by moment.”

When the shooting began, students were “milling around” and greeting each other in an outdoor quad area, sheriff’s homicide Capt. Kent Wegener said. Surveillance video showed the shooter standing still while “everyone is active around him.”

After more than 40 interviews and a search of his home, authorities still were struggling to discover what prompted the deadly attack, Capt. Kent Wegener of the Sheriff’s Department’s homicide unit said at a press conference.

Berhow had shown no signs of violence and didn’t appear to be linked to any ideology or terrorist group, authorities said.

“We did not find any manifesto, any diary that spelled it out, any suicide note or any writings,” he said.

