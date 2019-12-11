Frozen breakfast burritos recalled for possible plastic contamination

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A South Carolina company has recalled more than 55,000 pounds of burritos sold nationwide because of possible plastic contamination concerns, according to the United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Ruiz Food Products Inc. announced a recall of its not ready-to-eat (NRTE) breakfast burrito containing eggs, sausage, and cheese.

The recall was issued after three consumers reported finding pieces of white, semi-rigid plastic in the product. No injuries were reported.

The following product is subject to recall:

3.38-lb. Value Pack, containing 12 individually wrapped, 4.5-oz. “EL MONTEREY Signature BURRITO EGG, SAUSAGE & CHEESE” with a “Best if Used By” date of 01/15/2021 and a lot code of 19288.

The FSIS is urging consumers who have purchased this product to not consume them. It should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Ruiz Foods Products Inc., Consumer Line at (800) 772-6474 or the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854).

Click here for more information on the recall.