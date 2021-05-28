From Texas to Liberty: Traveling cookbook delights siblings

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – What’s for dinner tonight? If you’re looking for something new, you’d grab a cookbook in the old days.

Barbara Hamad, of Liberty, did that recently, and it turned into quite a find and had the ingredients of a great story.

She took out the book called Take-Out Tonight. It’s a cookbook she found at the Goodwill Store in Liberty. She bought it for $1.25 six months ago and just rediscovered it recently while recuperating from surgery.

Inside the front cover, she saw a phone number and her brother’s name, Bud.

“I called that number and he answered the phone,” Hamad said.

Bud Dickerson figures his wife bought the cookbook. He lent it out but never got it back. This was over 20 years ago. He was living near Dallas at the time.

“I would write my name and telephone number in because you know how it is with people, they forget where they got the book,” Dickerson said.

The cookbook course was compelling. It somehow made the journey, with unknown stops, to Liberty, and Barbara can’t stop thinking about it.

“It’s like in good condition. It looks almost brand new, and how did it get all the way up here?” Hamad asked.

That part of the story will never have an answer, but Hamad feels the book wanted to stay in the family.

“I said, ‘wow!’ I knew we were close, but I didn’t know we were that close,” she said.

The book is a good find for Hamad. For Dickerson, he’s glad it found a new home. This time, the book is staying put.

“Oh, definitely. Nobody else is getting it,” Hamad said.

And Dickerson doesn’t want it back.

“No! I don’t cook,” he said.

The book was 150 restaurant favorites to make at home. Hamad could be busy trying to make all of them.